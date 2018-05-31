Police say someone opened fire at cars driving on Gulf Freeway

Police say someone opened fire at cars driving on Gulf Freeway, Marla Carter reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying possible suspects responsible for firing gunshots at multiple cars along the Gulf Freeway.

According to police, a motorist was struck by gunfire on April 28 while he was driving north on the Gulf Freeway near Clear Lake City Boulevard.

He was shot in both of his legs.

In a second incident, Daniel Valenzuela and his wife were returning home from dinner on the Gulf Freeway near Scarsdale Boulevard when he heard a bang.

"Initially, my first thought was something drastically bad with the car, something failing drastically in the engine," Valenzuela said.



But that bang wasn't his engine, it was a bullet.

"After getting out of the car and seeing where he hit, where the impact was, then you realize how close it was to being a tragedy. It could hit myself or my wife, who was riding with me on the right side," Valenzuela said.

The bullet hole was inches from his driver's side door.

"The scary part is why people do that," said Valenzuela.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

