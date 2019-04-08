Police: Robbers handcuff employee, rob 'Lucky Internet Cafe'

BROOKLYN, New York -- Police are looking for two men who they say robbed an internet cafe in Brooklyn, and a worker inside.It happened in Sunset Park just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.Once inside, police believe the suspects used a chemical substance to subdue the worker and handcuff him, while the employee was on the ground.WABC-TV is told the pair swiped $600 from the register and another $500 in cash from the victim's wallet.Families who shop and live in the bustling Asian community are very nervous, but are also concerned about the business that was operating at the location. Fellow merchants say there is nothing to identify the store. There are two posters on the front window and a handwritten sign on the door that says to ring the bell. Other than that, there's no sign that reads 'Lucky Internet Café.'Sam Ni has run a computer store in the area for 10 years and says he has never seen the door open at the location."We never saw the store open. The door is always closed," Ni said.