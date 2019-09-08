Road rage may be to blame for man being shot in his car in west Houston: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking into a possible road rage shooting in west Houston late Saturday night.

A massive scene stretched one block down Beechnut and one block down Bissonnet.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

At the center of the investigation is a red car, which the driver was in at the time of the shooting. He was heading west on Bissonnet.

It is unclear if the suspected shooter was in a vehicle or on foot when he shot at the victim's car.

More than a dozen bullet holes are visible on the car.
