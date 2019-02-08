Person taken to hospital after report of assault at North Forest HS

EMBED </>More Videos

One student taken to hospital after altercation at North Forest ISD.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
One person was taken to the hospital after police were called to North Forest High School for reports of an assault on campus.

The Houston Police Department was called to North Forest HS around 11:30 a.m. for an assault but were later told they were not needed by HISD police, who responded to the school.

One female was transported to the hospital.

HISD released the following statement about the incident:
There was an altercation on the campus of North Forest High School today. HISD police along with HPD responded immediately and the situation is under control. As a precautionary measure their (sic) will be additional police presence at the school during dismissal. The district does not tolerate fighting of any kind on our campuses, as the safety of our students is always our top priority.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prisoner transport company shuts down after inmate escape
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
Man accused in shooting in front of kids arrested at Taco Bell
H-E-B to open Third Ward's first new grocery in 3 decades
Child found in car next to man's dead body in parking lot
Houston's trained heroes are stuck chopping wood, pouring concrete
Arrested medical assistant's Botox not FDA-approved: police
Show More
Juvenile burglary suspects detained in attempted home burglary
Delta, Coke apologize for plane crush 'introduction' napkins
Cross swept away by Hurricane Michael washes up on FL beach
Reports of brief flurries and sleet north of Houston
Pop-up bar made of Lego blocks coming to Houston
More News