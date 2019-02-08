HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --One person was taken to the hospital after police were called to North Forest High School for reports of an assault on campus.
The Houston Police Department was called to North Forest HS around 11:30 a.m. for an assault but were later told they were not needed by HISD police, who responded to the school.
One female was transported to the hospital.
HISD released the following statement about the incident:
There was an altercation on the campus of North Forest High School today. HISD police along with HPD responded immediately and the situation is under control. As a precautionary measure their (sic) will be additional police presence at the school during dismissal. The district does not tolerate fighting of any kind on our campuses, as the safety of our students is always our top priority.