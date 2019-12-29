1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas -- Two people have died, including a shooter, after a shooting at a church in Texas.

Officials responded to the "active threat" at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement around noon on Sunday.

The shooter died on the scene, according to MedStar Hospital spokeswomen Macara Trusty. One victim died on the way to the hospital, and another is in critical condition.

The Fort Worth Fire Department confirmed that the situation is under control.

The Office of Texas Attorney Ken Paxton tweeted that he was "shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting" at the church.



The city of White Settlement, with a population of around 16,000, is located about 10 miles west of Fort Worth.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texaschurchu.s. & worldthreat
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies in Hermann Park
'A sense of relief': Victim's friends react to suspect's death
From thunderstorms to sunshine today and heavy rain late week
Man arrested after barricading himself inside pawn shop
$50,000 reward offered in shooting of mail carrier
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Residents forced to evacuate after carbon monoxide leak
Show More
New details revealed in Christmas Eve killing of Carolee Taylor
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
J.J. Watt sends 12-year-old fan to playoffs after heartwarming video
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
More TOP STORIES News