Police rescue 13-year-old boy from suicide attempt: VIDEO

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Bodycam video shows police rescuing a suicidal 13-year-old boy from jumping off the ledge of a third-floor fire escape.

Officials said the teen locked himself in a common area at the Youth Consultation Services in Newark and was out on the fire escape when police arrived around 5 p.m. Monday.

The boy was holding onto a chain-link fence with nothing underneath to prevent him from falling.

One officer, Sergeant A. Barbosa, distracted the 13-year-old with conversation while another, Officer S. Johnson, pulled him away from danger.

The video shows officers consoling the teen on the fire escape as he begs them to leave him alone.

"Whatever's on your mind, we're listening, man. We're listening," one officer said.

The rescued teen was then transported to University Hospital for evaluation.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or text TALK to 741-741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
