Police: Rapper Chief Keef possibly targeted in New York hotel shooting

NEW YORK --
A gunman opened fire in front of a popular hotel in Times Square on Saturday morning.

Now, a bullet hole marks the facade of the W Hotel. Detectives are trying to figure out if the gunfire was meant for Rapper Chief Keef.

Police say two men wearing hoodies left the scene after shots were fired just before 5 a.m.

Chief Keef told police he has had an ongoing dispute on social media with another rapper he says that nobody has heard of, and police are now looking into whether that was the motive.

It is still unclear how many shots were fired.

No one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.
