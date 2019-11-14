Newly released police scanner audio sheds light on deadly high school shooting in Santa Clarita

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Newly released police radio recordings give a glimpse into what authorities encountered as they responded to the school shooting in Santa Clarita, California.

In the audio, you can hear deputies and officers frantically searching for the shooter that opened fire at Saugus High School early Thursday morning.

Authorities can be heard requesting ambulances and additional resources as they find victims on campus.

RELATED: 6 victims at Saugus High School shooting in Santa Clarita; suspect in custody, sheriff says

Amid the chaos at the scene, the number of reported victims fluctuated throughout the morning. The most recent confirmed information, from the Fire Department's public information officer, said six people were injured in the shooting.

The nearby Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital tweeted out that a female patient is deceased and two male patients are in critical condition.



The male shooter was taken into custody after a search that lasted for a couple of hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countyschool shooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 6 shot, 1 fatally, in Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting
Mattress Mack to open 3 schools to help north side community
Young cancer patient who inspired Astros' Carlos Correa dies
Teen critically injured in hit-and-run crash 'doing really good'
UNSOLVED: 'Killing Fields' victim identified 33 years later
Your day just got a lot better: Nutcracker Market is open!
Cloudy, cold and wet but here's when the sunshine is coming
Show More
You'll have 2 chances to see Kanye West at Lakewood Church
Semi slams into Greyhound bus with passengers inside on I-45
Cries for help heard as plumber died in trench cave-in
100-mph chase ends with driver in stolen truck crashing in pond
Enjoy a catpuccino at El Gato Coffeehouse!
More TOP STORIES News