United Airlines flight from Sacramento lands at Bush Airport after hazmat situation on board

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines flight from Sacramento lands at Bush Airport after hazmat situation on board.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Passengers on board a United Airlines flight bound for Houston had a scary night after being quarantined upon landing.

United flight 2087 arrived at Bush Intercontinental Airport's Terminal D from Sacramento, California on Friday evening.

As the flight landed, the travelers were told a potentially toxic substance exploded from a bottle or vial. Passengers were also told they would be okay.

Passengers captured the scene on their cell phones. Exclusive video shows at least 10 fire engines and emergency vehicles and multiple first responders at the scene as passengers were placed inside a bus.

One person was questioned by police upon landing, according to United.

The airline issued this statement to Eyewitness News:
"United flight 2087 arrived safely to Houston from Sacramento and was held in a remote location while hazmat reviewed a spilled liquid. Customers were bussed to the terminal and one customer was questioned by police."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hazmatUnited Airlinesu.s. & worldchemical spillflight emergencyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News