Police PIT maneuver ends chase in east Houston

Police chased a driver across Houston roads for more than 30 minutes over the lunch hour, with at least a half dozen patrol cars in pursuit.

An officer performed a PIT maneuver in east Houston, sending the pickup over a curb in front of a Burger King on Broadway at Lawndale. The driver then quickly got out of the vehicle and surrendered to police.

The chase began shortly before noon when the truck's owner spotted someone take off in his stolen vehicle.

High speed chase in SE Houston



The driver in a dark-colored pickup led police across several freeways before heading to surface streets.

At one point, while driving on the wrong side of the street on E. Navigation Blvd., the man briefly slowed and opened the driver's side door. He quickly closed it again and continued to flee.

