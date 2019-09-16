Police officers return fire on gunman, killing him along S. Gessner

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says two officers were flagged down by a citizen who saw a man brandishing a weapon "in a threatening manner."
WATCH: Chief Art Acevedo gives update on officer-involved shooting that left one dead
Chief Acevedo says the officers immediately responded to the scene and spotted the man. After issuing several commands, officers say the man turned towards them and fired a gun. Fortunately, neither officer was hit.
"They were commanding him to put his gun down," witness Larry Peeden said. "I couldn't tell if the guy raised his hand, but either way he made a move and they (the officers) discharged their weapons. I probably would've perceived it as a threat."
Both officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"It sounded like a bunch of fireworks going off. I've got a handgun license. I go to the gun range. I know what multiple discharges sound like. (There were) maybe 18 to 20 shots by police," Peeden said.
Chief Acevedo says both officers have been a part of the Houston Police Department for more than one year, and did the right thing.
"They displayed tremendous courage by chasing the armed suspect with only a minute to engage," Chief Acevedo said.
HISD's Valley West Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown this morning as a precautionary measure during the investigation. School officials say the students are safe, the building is secure and the school day continues normally.
