Police officers return fire on gunman, killing him along S. Gessner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two police officers shot a man to death Monday morning in the 10700 block of South Gessner after they say he opened fire first.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says two officers were flagged down by a citizen who saw a man brandishing a weapon "in a threatening manner."Chief Acevedo says the officers immediately responded to the scene and spotted the man. After issuing several commands, officers say the man turned towards them and fired a gun. Fortunately, neither officer was hit."They were commanding him to put his gun down," witness Larry Peeden said. "I couldn't tell if the guy raised his hand, but either way he made a move and they (the officers) discharged their weapons. I probably would've perceived it as a threat."Both officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead."It sounded like a bunch of fireworks going off. I've got a handgun license. I go to the gun range. I know what multiple discharges sound like. (There were) maybe 18 to 20 shots by police," Peeden said.Chief Acevedo says both officers have been a part of the Houston Police Department for more than one year, and did the right thing."They displayed tremendous courage by chasing the armed suspect with only a minute to engage," Chief Acevedo said.HISD's Valley West Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown this morning as a precautionary measure during the investigation. School officials say the students are safe, the building is secure and the school day continues normally.