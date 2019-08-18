HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer is being transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run.
HPD said the officer is conscious and breathing after being hit by a truck while on his motorcycle.
The accident took place on IH-69 Eastex Fwy Southbound at Will Clayton Parkway.
According to HPD, the truck fled the scene and they are looking for a GMC.
Police officer hit by truck while on motorcycle, transported to hospital
