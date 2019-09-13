Police officer shot, 1 suspect down in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer has been hospitalized and a suspect is down after a shooting in southeast Houston.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo tweeted late Thursday night, calling for everyone to "pray for our officer."

The shooting erupted at a scene at Scott Street and Tristan at around 10:35 p.m.

We do not know the reason for the shooting, but police say they have a suspect who is in an unknown condition.

Acevedo also said officers are searching for several other suspects. We do not have a description of those suspects.



