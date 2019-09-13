Police officer shot, 1 suspect down in SE Houston

One officer has been shot following a scene at Scott at Tristan at 10:35 p.m. The officer has been transported to an area hospital. One suspect is in an unknown condition. This is an active scene avoid the area. Further updates will be tweeted. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 13, 2019

We have one of our officers who has been shot on the 3900 block of Tristan at Scott. He has been transported to @memorialhermann by @HoustonFire. Please pray for our officer. We also have one suspect down, others in custody and are looking for more. Please stay in hour homes. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 13, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston police officer has been hospitalized and a suspect is down after a shooting in southeast Houston.HPD Chief Art Acevedo tweeted late Thursday night, calling for everyone to "pray for our officer."The shooting erupted at a scene at Scott Street and Tristan at around 10:35 p.m.We do not know the reason for the shooting, but police say they have a suspect who is in an unknown condition.Acevedo also said officers are searching for several other suspects. We do not have a description of those suspects.