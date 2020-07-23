Reserve police officer and volunteer firefighter accused of fondling juvenile in north Harris County

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A reserve police officer is accused of indecency with a child and providing alcohol to a minor after deputy constables responded to a disturbance call earlier this week.

Michael Hambrick was arrested Tuesday after two juvenile victims claim he undressed one of them, gave them a shower and fondled them, according to a statement from the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Hambrick is accused of providing alcohol to the victims, who were intoxicated to the point one of them blacked out, the statement said.

He was booked into the Harris County Jail and was later released on a $10,000 bond.

Hambrick is a volunteer firefighter and a reserve police officer, according to the statement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyofficer arrestedsex abuse against childrenindecent exposurepolice officerfirefighters2015 philadelphia mayoral electionsex crimes
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression No. 8 has formed, expected to strengthen
Man shot and killed on front porch of Magnolia home
McConnell set to unveil $1T COVID-19 rescue package | LIVE
Poll: 3 in 4 Americans back requiring wearing masks
Today is our last quiet day before the impacts of TD8
Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison
Trae Tha Truth donating sales to Vanessa Guillen's family
Show More
4-year-old hit by car in the Katy area
New name chosen for local road titled for Confederate general
Restaurant parking lots could be converted to dining areas
UT-Austin football reduces stadium capacity
ABC13 Morning News for July 23, 2020
More TOP STORIES News