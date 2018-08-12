20 hours into the investigation on the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl. We are getting many tips. Reward is now $11,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers - 1-866-845-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/0AP0RjTh2x — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 12, 2018

Authorities have released a video in connection to the stray bullet fired that killed a 7-year-old girl.The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Saturday evening when Heydi Rivas Villanueva was sitting in a vehicle waiting for someone with her father to come out of a restaurant.While she waited, a gunfire erupted between two unrelated groups, and a stray bullet struck Villanueva in the head.Authorities say they are working to identify the two individuals seen in one of the videos.A reward of $11,000 has been established for anyone with information in regards to the case.