Police offer $11K reward for details in case of 7-year-old killed by stray bullet

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KTRK) --
Authorities have released a video in connection to the stray bullet fired that killed a 7-year-old girl.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened Saturday evening when Heydi Rivas Villanueva was sitting in a vehicle waiting for someone with her father to come out of a restaurant.


While she waited, a gunfire erupted between two unrelated groups, and a stray bullet struck Villanueva in the head.



Authorities say they are working to identify the two individuals seen in one of the videos.

A reward of $11,000 has been established for anyone with information in regards to the case.
