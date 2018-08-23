EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4038212" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video of police chasing man across freeway.

Police chase on Eastex Fwy ends with one person arrested. Unconfirmed reports — this started at Exotic Adult Superstore off 59, where police returned to take report.

Authorities are looking for the suspects in a takeover-style robbery at an adult bookstore in northeast Harris County, where police say they raped an employee.One of the suspects ran across the Eastex Freeway to avoid police. He was caught.Around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Houston Transtar cameras captured the man running first across the five southbound lanes of the freeway at Aldine Mail Route.He then sprinted across the northbound lanes. He was nearly hit by traffic at least twice.A police sergeant ran after him on the freeway.The chaos was heard in radio calls as police tried to catch up with him."Hey, somebody get up on the freeway. A wrecker driver says they have him on camera running south on the freeway," authorities said.Officials tell Eyewitness News this all started when the four suspects, wearing ski masks, pulled up to the store off of Highway 59.They were in a black truck. Police say they knew exactly what they were doing, walking into the store calmly with guns drawn.According to authorities, the gunmen raped a worker. She was taken to the hospital.The suspects also took the security guard's gun, stole his Toyota and crashed it. The car was later recovered.Police say the suspect who ran tried to get a ride while he was on the freeway. He was eventually arrested.The other three people got away. Authorities believe they are in their late teens to early 20s.