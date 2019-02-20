Man with 5 previous DUI convictions kills woman in weekend crash, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Man with 5 previous DUI convictions kills woman in weekend crash, police say: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 4 p.m., February 19, 2019

By
UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania --
A man who has previously been arrested five times for driving under the influence has been charged with causing a fatal accident last weekend.

David Strowhouer, 31, has five previous DUI convictions. Authorities said his license was suspended at the time of the crash.

Strowhouer is in jail after a deadly crash where a woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured.

Police said Strowhouer was driving a Dodge Ram that crossed into oncoming traffic, striking the vehicle carrying the victims head on.

The passenger, 45-year-old Deana Eckman, was killed and her husband Chris was rushed to the hospital.

Police said Strowhouer initially lied to authorities and said his cousin was driving. Through interviews and video, police believe Strowhouer was in fact behind the wheel.

Strowhouer told police he attended his mother's funeral that day and was driving to Chester to buy cocaine.

According to the criminal complaint, he faces more than a dozen charges with the most serious being homicide and aggravated assault by vehicle charges.

Police are working closely with county detectives in the investigation of the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
DUIdui crashfatal crashu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'This is wicked' Cardinal speaks on scandal's damage to church
Crisis of Faith: Roman Catholic Church Sex Abuse Summit
Officer at center of deadly HPD raid praised in past reviews
Southwest cancelling hundreds of flights, delaying others
Texas child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Over $12M of meth found in strawberry trailer at border
New James Avery piñata charm will make you want to party
Police: Carjackers on the run after hitting innocent driver
Show More
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Houstonians get hired after seeing job fair on ABC13
BOYS ARE BACK: Bregman, Marisnick crash Yuli's photoshoot
Mom sentenced for death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
More News