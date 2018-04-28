Police: Man kicked swans in the head at Florida park

EMBED </>More Videos

Man kicked swans in the head at Florida park, police say. (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
Police say they've arrested a 34-year-old Florida man after people at a park saw him kicking swans in the head.

An arrest reports says police were called Thursday morning to Orlando's Lake Eola Park, which is known for its swans and swan-shaped paddle boats.

Multiple people told officers they saw Rocco Joseph Mantella kicking swans "as hard as possible" as he appeared to practice karate.

The report says Mantella also kicked a sleeping duck.

The Orlando Sentinel reports one witness told investigators Mantella appeared to laugh when he saw her reaction.

Mantella was arrested on a cruelty to animals charge and remained in the Orange County Jail on Friday. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldanimal abuseanimal cruelty
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News