Police search for SUV driver who killed motorcyclist in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident off of the Gulf Freeway and West Gulf Bank. Houston police say the man on the motorcycle was stopped at a red light, behind an SUV, around 9 p.m Friday night.

Officials say a dark-colored SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit the motorcyclist from behind, pinning him between the two SUV's. The dark-colored SUV then took off.

The man on the motorcycle died at a hospital.

A pregnant woman and two children were in the other SUV that was hit. She was taken to a hospital to be checked out and later released. The children weren't hurt.

Police say the dark colored SUV that took off should have visible damage to its front end.
