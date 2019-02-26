Webster police are now looking for a man suspected of putting feces on a woman's car.It happened Saturday at the IHOP on NASA Road 1. The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she was eating out with kids. When they left the restaurant, she found a soiled napkin in her door handle."We found a towel covered in something. I don't know, I certainly wasn't going to find out what it is," says the woman.She says she told the restaurant manager, who then reviewed surveillance video which showed the suspect wearing gloves and walking into the restaurant before the victim even got there.The woman tells ABC 13 the man was inside the restaurant's bathroom for 40 minutes, before leaving.She says, "He went directly to my car, slipped the towel covered in feces into the handle, and then got in his car, which was parked beside mine, which I guess I just parked in the worst spot possible and left."She quickly wiped it off, sanitized the door, and reported the incident to Webster police."I didn't do anything to make this person mad. He came in wearing gloves, knowing that this was his whole purpose to use the restroom and come back out and put it on somebody's car. I guess I was just this unlucky person parked next to him," she says.She adds, "I want to sell my car because it's permanently tainted. How can you get it clean enough? You can't get it clean enough."Webster police tell ABC 13 the suspect could face a criminal mischief charge, which is a class C misdemeanor.