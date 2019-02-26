Police looking for suspect who put feces on car outside Webster restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

Police searching for suspect who put human feces on door handle.

By
WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) --
Webster police are now looking for a man suspected of putting feces on a woman's car.

It happened Saturday at the IHOP on NASA Road 1. The woman, who didn't want to be identified, said she was eating out with kids. When they left the restaurant, she found a soiled napkin in her door handle.

"We found a towel covered in something. I don't know, I certainly wasn't going to find out what it is," says the woman.

She says she told the restaurant manager, who then reviewed surveillance video which showed the suspect wearing gloves and walking into the restaurant before the victim even got there.

The woman tells ABC 13 the man was inside the restaurant's bathroom for 40 minutes, before leaving.

She says, "He went directly to my car, slipped the towel covered in feces into the handle, and then got in his car, which was parked beside mine, which I guess I just parked in the worst spot possible and left."

She quickly wiped it off, sanitized the door, and reported the incident to Webster police.

"I didn't do anything to make this person mad. He came in wearing gloves, knowing that this was his whole purpose to use the restroom and come back out and put it on somebody's car. I guess I was just this unlucky person parked next to him," she says.

She adds, "I want to sell my car because it's permanently tainted. How can you get it clean enough? You can't get it clean enough."

Webster police tell ABC 13 the suspect could face a criminal mischief charge, which is a class C misdemeanor.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
WebsterHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Blunt force injuries found on baby's skull, stomach and groin
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
Hail possible with thunderstorms today
Woman facing deportation after alleged 'MAGA' hat assault
Young woman with mechanical heart inspiring others
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
Ex-college student guilty in murder of 19-year-old classmate
It will cost $25 to drive the Grand Parkway
Show More
Selma Blair appears on 'GMA' to show how MS flare-up looks
Missing 13-year-old girl last seen on Feb. 23 on Tidwell
Kacey Musgraves pays tribute to Selena at RodeoHouston
Duke, beloved dog mayor of Minnesota town, has died
VIDEO: Arizona man nearly buried by snow
More News