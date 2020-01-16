Police looking for suspect who escaped custody at Ben Taub Hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching the area near Ben Taub Hospital for a suspect they say escaped custody while she was in the bathroom.



It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the suspect was taken to Ben Taub Hospital after she was rejected at the jail due to medical issues.

"Once inside the hospital, the patient was taken for some medical testing, I believe to give urine analysis," said Lt. Larry Crowson.

Crowson said the male officer tried to keep an eye on the bathroom door, but the suspect was able to slip out and escape into the hospital.

She's being described as a white female, standing at about 5'5" and weighing 150 lbs. with dirty blonde hair. Crowson said the suspect is not a violent offender and there is no threat to the public.

According to a tweet posted by Houston Police, the suspect was being held on a drug possession warrant.

Although preliminary reports suggested the hospital was placed on lockdown, Harris Health System told ABC13 the hospital is open and currently accepting patients.

This is a developing story.
