Police looking for driver who struck pedestrian in northwest Houston parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the suspect involved in a hit and run accident in northwest Houston that sent one person to the hospital.
It happened on Tuesday, March 5 in the 7800 block of West Tidwell Road, near US-290. Police said the victim was bending down to pick up some papers they dropped and was struck by the suspect's maroon Nissan Titan.
The suspect fled the scene without rendering aid to the victim and was last seen traveling eastbound on West Tidwell Road towards Hollister Street.
The victim was struck on their right side and was sent to a hospital and treated for injuries.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.
