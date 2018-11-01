Police looking for man who exposed himself to women

The Bellaire Police Department is warning neighbors about an unidentified man who allegedly flashed victims twice on Monday morning.The first incident was reported to police around 10:45 a.m. when a man inside of an older model, four-door car pulled up next to a woman and alleged exposed himself and drove away.As officers were searching the area near Newcastle and Baldwin, another call came in from a woman walking near S. Rice who also reported being flashed by a man driving a white, four-door car.A search for the suspect is ongoing and police recommend those who find themselves in a similar situation to walk or run in the opposite direction.They also suggested taking photos or memorizing the license plate of the vehicle.