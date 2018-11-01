Police looking for man who exposed himself to women

Police searching for man who allegedly exposed himself to two women in Bellaire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Bellaire Police Department is warning neighbors about an unidentified man who allegedly flashed victims twice on Monday morning.

The first incident was reported to police around 10:45 a.m. when a man inside of an older model, four-door car pulled up next to a woman and alleged exposed himself and drove away.

As officers were searching the area near Newcastle and Baldwin, another call came in from a woman walking near S. Rice who also reported being flashed by a man driving a white, four-door car.

A search for the suspect is ongoing and police recommend those who find themselves in a similar situation to walk or run in the opposite direction.

They also suggested taking photos or memorizing the license plate of the vehicle.
