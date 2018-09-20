HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police need the public's help identifying a man who robbed a "locally owned" hair salon.
According to Houston police, the man entered Diana's Hair Salon located on Beechnut on Aug 19.
The man walked into the salon like a like a customer and used the restroom. A short time later, the man walked out of the restroom and back to the front of the salon, where he grabbed a chair to prop the door open.
The suspect then pulled out a gun and robbed each victim individually by patting them down and stealing their money, jewelry and cell phones, police said.
An employee was dragged by her hair to the cash register where he demanded money. As the suspect was fleeing, another customer entered the salon with an infant child. Police said the suspect made them take a knee. The man then got away on a bicycle.
Police believe the man is black or Hispanic. He's about 6 feet tall and weighs about 180-242 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, thick rimless glasses, a white t-shirt and blue jean shorts.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.
Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org