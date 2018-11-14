Police kill man accused of striking cars with flag pole in southwest Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say the Houston police officer shot the man in the chest after he charged towards her and then attacked her.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say an officer shot and killed a man after he charged towards her and then attacked her in southwest Houston.

The man reportedly had a flag wrapped around his torso and was seen striking vehicles with a flag pole Wednesday evening in the 7100 block of Beechnut near Fondren.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said Officer Ashley Kelley attempted to zap the man with a Taser to no effect after he disobeyed her commands.



The man charged in her direction, sending the officer to retreat. She commanded the man to stop, but when he charged at her again, she fired her weapon once, hitting the man in the chest.

The man died at the hospital after officers attempted to give him first aid.

HPD says the man, who assaulted two people before officers arrived, did not have a gun.

Kelley is a two-year veteran of the Gessner station, police said.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingtexas newshouston police departmentman killedtaserHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police called on black grad student at West U library
Skin clinic's supervising doctor charged in illegal Botox case
Cruz and O'Rourke go viral for post-election pic together
School increases security after student killed in gang war
Rabbit badly burned in SoCal wildfires expected to be okay
Michael Avenatti arrested for domestic violence
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
Girl accidentally shot by guard back at home with family
Show More
Astros' Justin Verlander runner-up in AL Cy Young race
Video shows 2 men wanted in convenience store clerk's killing
Man sentenced in accidental shooting of 14-year-old-girl
Turtles rescued in midst of cool freeze in Galveston
Son shot and killed his dad to protect himself and his mom
More News