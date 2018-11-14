Investigators are en route to an officer involved shooting at 7100 Beechnut near Fondren. Preliminary information is an HPD officer discharged her weapon and struck a male suspect whose been taken to a hospital in unknown condition. The officer is ok. PIO is en route. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 15, 2018

Police say an officer shot and killed a man after he charged towards her and then attacked her in southwest Houston.The man reportedly had a flag wrapped around his torso and was seen striking vehicles with a flag pole Wednesday evening in the 7100 block of Beechnut near Fondren.Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said Officer Ashley Kelley attempted to zap the man with a Taser to no effect after he disobeyed her commands.The man charged in her direction, sending the officer to retreat. She commanded the man to stop, but when he charged at her again, she fired her weapon once, hitting the man in the chest.The man died at the hospital after officers attempted to give him first aid.HPD says the man, who assaulted two people before officers arrived, did not have a gun.Kelley is a two-year veteran of the Gessner station, police said.