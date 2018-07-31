Police kill armed homeowner in case of mistaken identity after he killed intruder

AURORA, Colorado --
A police officer is on paid administrative leave after he shot and killed a homeowner, right after that man shot and killed an intruder in his home.

Police responded to reports of an intruder early Monday morning. When officers arrived, they heard gunfire. They confronted a man armed with a gun, and an officer shot and killed him.

The armed man was actually the homeowner who had just killed the intruder.

Officials say the intruder was found dead on the bathroom floor.

"This is a very heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved," Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said in a statement. "We are providing assistance through our victim advocates to help the family of the deceased resident through this very difficult time."

An injured juvenile was also in the bathroom. That juvenile was taken to the hospital after receiving injuries from that intruder.

Neighbors say the homeowner was a retired grandfather who was known for tending to his garden.

"Just devastating. He was our neighbor. My dad knows him. He is very friendly, you know, every time we've seen him he'd wave," a neighbor said.
