Police investigating Snapchat threats against Lamar HS students

The messages on Snapchat are chilling.In one, it says "I'm coming for you," with the name of a student following it. Then, another snap: "I ain't using a revolver though," typed out over video of semi-automatic weapons. There's also a snap of a bullet, with a smiley face, and the name of a second high school student.Simone LaFollette first saw the snaps on Sunday night, when her son, a Lamar High School student, showed it to her."He's like, 'Mom, I got this really weird message from my friend.' And I'm like, 'What, what is it?'"After seeing the videos, LaFollette was immediately apprehensive."It terrified me, at first I didn't believe it," she said.LaFollette says the teenager sending the threatening snaps used to be a student at Lamar High School. She says her son and another befriended him because he seemed lonely. LaFollette says she believes disciplinary problems forced the young man out of Lamar.As a mother, she didn't hear her son talk about the teen until the snaps Sunday night."I couldn't believe I saw this, so then at that point, we reached out to the police to see what we can do to protect him."Houston police confirm they are looking into the online threats and considers it an active investigation. In another snap, the teen writes "any snitches watching...better keep yo mouth shut."Eyewitness News is not identifying the teen because he has not been charged with making any threats.HISD released a statement Wednesday afternoon:"HISD is aware of parent concerns regarding alleged threats made against a Lamar High School student by a former student on social media. HPD is investigating the alleged threat. In the meantime, campus leadership and HISD Police have taken steps to implement additional safety measures, including serving the former student with a criminal trespass warning. We take all threats seriously, as the safety of our students and staff is always our top priority."Both LaFollette and another mother have pulled their sons out of Lamar High School. They are meeting with school administrators before deciding whether to let their sons finish out the school year."If he (the Snapchat teen) goes to Lamar, looking for the two kids and doesn't find them, he can obviously look into do other things. We don't know. He's obviously not afraid."