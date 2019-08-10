Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Fifth Ward

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Fifth Ward where an officer shot a man they say had just shot two people.



Police say it happened near a convenience store at 2415 Hutton St. shortly before 6 p.m. Police say the man shot the two people with a shotgun in what they're describing as some kind of family matter.

Police say the two people suffered superficial wounds and one was taken to the hospital.

Officers happened to be at the convenience store and heard the shots. When they arrived on the scene, they saw the man holding a shotgun and opened fire.

The suspect, who police say is known as 'One Eye', was shot by an officer and is in the hospital in critical condition.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingpolice
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family mourns the loss of siblings who drowned at Sylvan Beach
Man waits for help while bleeding out on ER floor
Pastor accused of sexually assaulting teen sex abuse victim
Judge declares mistrial in David Temple sentencing phase
Driver arrested after leading police on rush hour chase
Mexico gang feud: 19 bodies found in Michoacan
Soggy spring linked to decline of Post Oak trees
Show More
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Police: El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans
'I didn't care if I drowned' Woman says boy she saved was priority
Life-threatening rip current warning issued for Galveston
Shopping on tax-free weekend? Save money with these apps
More TOP STORIES News