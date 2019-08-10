Police investigating officer-involved shooting near Fifth Ward

HPD investigators are responding to an officer involved shooting at 2415 Hutton that occurred at 5:50 pm today. Preliminary information is the suspect, who was struck, is being transported to an area hospital. Further information will be provided at the scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Fifth Ward where an officer shot a man they say had just shot two people.Police say it happened near a convenience store at 2415 Hutton St. shortly before 6 p.m. Police say the man shot the two people with a shotgun in what they're describing as some kind of family matter.Police say the two people suffered superficial wounds and one was taken to the hospital.Officers happened to be at the convenience store and heard the shots. When they arrived on the scene, they saw the man holding a shotgun and opened fire.The suspect, who police say is known as 'One Eye', was shot by an officer and is in the hospital in critical condition.