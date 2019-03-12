Round Rock officer under review after video shows him slamming teen into the ground

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A school resource officer's use of force is being questioned after video shows him slamming a female student to the ground near Austin.Students recorded this video on campus Friday. Round Rock police say the student was taken into custody for an incident that happened before she was slammed to the ground.A second video, also shared online, shows that same student attacking another girl before an assistant principal stepped in and stopped it.The school's principal released a statement saying, "My administrative team, along with district leaders, is working with Round Rock police to fully review the situation, what led up to it and how it was handled."