Police investigating man's body found inside burning car as possible homicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was found trapped inside a burning vehicle Saturday morning.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle fire on White Oak Place near Windfern around 3:25 a.m.

HCSO says that emergency workers were unable to rescue the driver from the burning vehicle.

The Fire Marshal's Office and homicide investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
