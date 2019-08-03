Police investigating man's body found inside burning car as possible homicide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a man was found trapped inside a burning vehicle Saturday morning.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle fire on White Oak Place near Windfern around 3:25 a.m.
HCSO says that emergency workers were unable to rescue the driver from the burning vehicle.
The Fire Marshal's Office and homicide investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.
