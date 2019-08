Officers are on the scene of a fatal crash on Barker Cypress Rd at the Katy Freeway. Expect delays in the area. CC1 #hounews #Houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 12, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash involving pedestrian in west Houston.It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday on Barker Cypress Road and S. Park View Drive, north of I-10.Police say the crash involved a Silverado pickup truck and a pedestrian.The cause of the crash is under investigation.