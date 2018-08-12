Police investigating after person found dead in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say they are investigating after a person was found dead in southwest Houston.

According to authorities, they had crews respond to the 8600 block of Beechnut Street.

Officers say they are unsure if the cause of death was natural or unnatural.

ABC13 has a crew on the way, we will release information as details become available.
