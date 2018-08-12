Police investigating after person found dead in SW Houston

Homicide investigators and @HoustonFire paramedics are en route to 8631 Beechnut. Preliminary reports are a body, believed to be that of an adult, was found in the area near the bayou. No other info at this time. Investigation on-going. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 13, 2018

Police say they are investigating after a person was found dead in southwest Houston.According to authorities, they had crews respond to the 8600 block of Beechnut Street.Officers say they are unsure if the cause of death was natural or unnatural.ABC13 has a crew on the way, we will release information as details become available.