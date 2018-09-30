HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near a nightclub in southwest Houston.
HPD said the shooting happened at the 3300 block of W. Fuqua near FM 521.
Shooting Investigation: 3300 W Fuqua. Male shot in back. #hounews CC8— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 30, 2018
Ebony Maddox, who knows the victim killed, says a fight broke out while they were at a nightclub.
Maddox says the victim was involved in one of the fights but later went outside. She said she saw the victim with a girl outside of his car and heard the gunshots as he was walking back into the club.
According to a police sergeant, the victim was shot multiple times in the back. He did not survive.