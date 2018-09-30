Shooting Investigation: 3300 W Fuqua. Male shot in back. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 30, 2018

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near a nightclub in southwest Houston.HPD said the shooting happened at the 3300 block of W. Fuqua near FM 521.Ebony Maddox, who knows the victim killed, says a fight broke out while they were at a nightclub.Maddox says the victim was involved in one of the fights but later went outside. She said she saw the victim with a girl outside of his car and heard the gunshots as he was walking back into the club.According to a police sergeant, the victim was shot multiple times in the back. He did not survive.