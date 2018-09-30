HPD investigating shooting after man is killed near nightclub in SW Houston

According to a police sergeant, the victim was shot multiple times in the back.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near a nightclub in southwest Houston.

HPD said the shooting happened at the 3300 block of W. Fuqua near FM 521.


Ebony Maddox, who knows the victim killed, says a fight broke out while they were at a nightclub.

Maddox says the victim was involved in one of the fights but later went outside. She said she saw the victim with a girl outside of his car and heard the gunshots as he was walking back into the club.

According to a police sergeant, the victim was shot multiple times in the back. He did not survive.
