Police identify victim in southwest Houston shooting at Williamstown Apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police released new information about a fatal shooting at Williamstown Apartments in southwest Houston, where a man was found shot in the head.



Police said Joshua Dean Farmer, 29, was found on the ground outside of the apartments shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. They said he was found in the parking lot of the apartments, located at 9200 Bissonnet St.

Farmer underwent surgery at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, where he later died. Homicide detectives said there are no suspects yet.

Witnesses told police they heard two gunshots.

Detectives are checking to see if surveillance cameras captured the shooting in hopes it will lead to Farmer's killer.

They were able to find a shell casing from a pistol at the scene.

"We have his cell phone and know a little about his past," said Sgt. Matthew Brady at the scene Saturday. "It could be narcotics and/or gang-related, based on some tattoos we've seen. Otherwise, we don't have a motive."
