Police identify man killed in Freeport work bus crash

The Freeport Police Department identified 29-year-old Aaron Green as the man who died in the crash.

FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) --
Freeport police have identified the man killed in a rollover bus crash on Tuesday.

Authorities say 29-year-old Aaron Green, of Dayton, was killed when the work bus flipped multiple times on Highway 36 in Freeport.

Green was one of dozens of Zachry Construction employees on the bus, and they were going to a lot where their vehicles were parked.

ABC13's Nick Natario is getting a closer look at a rollover bus crash that has killed at least one worker in Freeport.



Thirty people were hurt in the crash.

On Tuesday night, investigators said they are still searching for a cause, but the driver told police the bus fishtailed before he simply lost control.

1 dead after bus crash in Freeport

