police chase

Police hunt for suspects after chase in NW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A police chase in the Spring Branch area has ended but a search for a suspect continues.

Police say at least one person took off on foot and they're searching in the area of Peppermill Road.

There's no word yet what prompted the chase that lasted about 15 to 20 minutes.

WHY DO THEY RUN? Suspects tell their stories of high speed pursuits

WATCH: Driver in stolen Challenger Hellcat leads authorities on high-speed chase on I-10
EMBED More News Videos

Video of a high-speed chase on the East Freeway



WATCH: Suspect tackled in cow pasture after high speed chase
EMBED More News Videos

Deputy tackles suspect after wild high-speed chase



MORE CHASE MOMENTS:
High speed chase ends in tense arrest near Highway 288
Officers take down 4 suspects after wild chase on Highway 288

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasecar chasehigh speed chasefreewaytraffic
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Driver tries to hit deputy at crash site, hits firetruck twice
Chase ends with fatal crash in southeast Houston
3 in custody after police chase ends in Gulf Frwy crash
Theft suspect rescued from bayou after car chase
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 suspect in custody, 1 on the run in after shooting at DPS troopers
RodeoHouston's May start in 2021 canceled altogether
Houston Rodeo is mostly canceled, but what's next?
How the development of more vaccines can impact US rollout
Luby's reveals timeline for closing rest of their locations
Woman trampled by HPD officer on horse seeks $1M in suit
Cold front on the way, chilly rain possible Friday
Show More
Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre
Elderly Pasadena woman missing since this morning
Diverse class of Houston-area students lead National Signing Day
DPS troopers care for 5-month-old found in stolen car
Houston murder suspect captured in Louisiana after a year on the run
More TOP STORIES News