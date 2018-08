A grandmother is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping her 5-year-old granddaughter from a Mississippi home.A judge set a bond of $100,000 for 49-year-old Martha Ann Poss Investigators said Poss entered the home, where her granddaughter Baylee Emison lives with her legal guardians, armed with a box cutter.She allegedly took the child and stole a pick-up truck.Police stopped her in another county and recovered the girl, who was unharmed.