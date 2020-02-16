u.s. & world

Grandmother allegedly abducts 12-year-old from hospital at gunpoint; Girl found safe

Police said 66-year-old Evelyn Miller is accused of abducting her granddaughter at gunpoint from a New Orleans hospital. (Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

NEW ORLEANS -- A 12-year-old girl was found safe after her grandmother allegedly abducted her from a Louisiana hospital at gunpoint.

Police said 66-year-old Evelyn Miller was found Saturday at a hotel in Bogalusa with her granddaughter, who was reportedly unharmed.

Miller faces kidnapping and assault charges for allegedly removing the 12-year-old from her room at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans on Valentine's Day.

Police said she's accused of pointing a gun at hospital staff members who tried to intervene, and during the kidnapping, she allegedly pushed a nurse to the ground and struck a security guard with her car. No one was hurt.

Miller fled with her granddaughter from Ochsner Hospital in a 2019 Toyota Sienna, which was recovered a short time later.

They were found nearly 24 hours later in the hotel about 70 miles north of New Orleans.

It is currently unclear what Miller's motivations were in taking her granddaughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianagrandmotherkidnappingabductionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Neglected dog nearly put to sleep making miraculous recovery
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
Americans to be evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise
3 shot at eatery owned by Kandi Burruss of 'Real Housewives'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former teacher accused of touching student appears in court
Areas of dense morning fog with some sun by Sunday afternoon
Surprise! J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai are married!
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Americans to be evacuated from coronavirus-stricken cruise
Video shows deputy punch teen after violent takedown at hospital
Rose globes laced with liquid meth seized by constables
Show More
What to know before the Roughnecks game this weekend
Teenage double amputee practices with Houston Roughnecks
Senior Showcase hosted by the Texans spotlights area athletes
1 dead after shooting in apparent argument at pawn shop
Gospel singer among 2 killed in NE Harris Co. crash
More TOP STORIES News