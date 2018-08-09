TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --A mother of three is dead in Texas City, but there are still very few details about how she died.
Texas City police were called to the 2900 block of Vance around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of an unresponsive woman.
When officers arrived, they discovered the woman dead inside a home.
Investigators say while they are gathering evidence at the home, the crime scene is much bigger than this.
Police are calling this a criminal investigation, but did not tell us whether they have someone in custody or if a killer is on the loose.
