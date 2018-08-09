A mother of three is dead in Texas City, but there are still very few details about how she died.Texas City police were called to the 2900 block of Vance around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports of an unresponsive woman.When officers arrived, they discovered the woman dead inside a home.Investigators say while they are gathering evidence at the home, the crime scene is much bigger than this.Police are calling this a criminal investigation, but did not tell us whether they have someone in custody or if a killer is on the loose.