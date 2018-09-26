Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was shot to death in front of a child Monday night.Police found 32-year-old Justin Williams and a 14-month-old child in a crashed car.Police told Eyewitness News that crews on the scene said the man was shot and managed to drive away before crashing.Williams sustained a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and is listed in good condition.Police have yet to release any information about a possible suspect.