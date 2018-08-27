Father charged with murder threw 3-week-old son to make him stop crying, police say

A teenage father has been charged in the murder of his infant son in Minooka.

MINOOKA, Illinois --
A father from Minooka has been charged with murder after police said he threw his infant son to make him stop crying.

At about 12:24 p.m. Friday, Minooka police were sent to 100 Aux Sable Drive for an unresponsive 3-week-old baby boy who was not breathing. The baby was transported to Morris Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

A preliminary investigation, conducted with the help of detectives from the Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force, found that the baby had a skull fracture. After interviewing 18-year-old Nicholas Fecarota, police said he admitted to throwing the baby multiple times to make him stop crying.

Fecarota was taken into custody and has been charged with first degree murder.
