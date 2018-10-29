CHURCH

Man in Halloween costume shouts 'God isn't real' in church

EMBED </>More Videos

Glassboro police search for church intruders. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 29, 2018.

GLASSBORO, New Jersey --
Police in South Jersey are investigating an unusual incident that happened at a church over the weekend.

Glassboro police say three college-aged men wearing Halloween costumes walked up to St. Bridget's Church on the 100 block of Church Street on Saturday.

One of the men opened the doors and shouted "God isn't real" before the three ran off.


"Due to the tragic events earlier today, and out of an abundance of caution, we'd like to speak with the subjects involved," police said Saturday.

Anyone with information should call police at 856-881-1500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newschurchreligioncollegesafetyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHURCH
'Be UR Own God' - Church in Ft. Bend Co. targeted by vandals
Sugar Land church cancels service to help those in need
Church transforms vacant lot into kids football field
Bishop from Sugar Land excommunicated by LDS church
More church
Top Stories
Rapper with Houston ties shot and killed in New Orleans
Rapist wanted for attack on 77-year-old woman
Wrong-way driver killed after slamming into big rig on I-45
Mom of missing College Station 2-year-old arrested and charged
Student arrested after shooting at N. Carolina high school
Man shoots granddaughter after heated argument, police say
1 killed in 4-vehicle crash blocking Hwy 36 near Lake Jackson
Mom dies after giving premature birth to save daughter
Show More
Lion Air jet crashes into sea with 189 people on board
Migrant caravan marches on through Mexico
Vehicles found with holes drilled in gas tanks in Galveston
11 years later, Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
Man shot in parking lot of Twin Peaks restaurant in Shenandoah
More News