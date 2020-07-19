Man stabs pastor during bible study in Virginia church; Police chief takes down attacker

The police chief of Virginia's biggest county was injured when subduing a suspect who stabbed two people, including a pastor, at a church.

The peaceful Saturday Bible study at Grace Covenant Church in Chantilly turned violent when a man walked in and stabbed the pastor leading the class, WJLA reported.

Two parishioners came to his defense, including Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roussler, who was at the church at the time.

According to WJLA, Roessler is a 31-year law enforcement veteran who has been in a leadership position with Fairfax County Police since 2010 and also worked at the most recent presidential inauguration in 2017.

The two men injured were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, 32-year-old Chance Harrison, was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer, and one count of misdemeanor assault, WJLA reported.



Catherine McGuire, a member of Grace Covenant, said she's thankful for Roussler's bravery.

"He did his part in the moment but sometimes we can't prevent injury," she said. "I know people were injured but it could have been worse I believe ... it could've been a lot worse."

Brett Fuller, a senior pastor at the church and chaplain to Washington, D.C.'s NFL franchise, released a statement following the stabbing.

"Today, in a routine church educational setting, one of our pastors was assaulted by an attendee," Fuller said. "Two church members came to the pastor's aid and valiantly risked their own lives to defend him. In the process, one of our members was injured. The pastor and one of the members are being treated at Reston Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The other member involved sustained injuries that did not require medical attention. The assailant was taken into captivity at the scene."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiachurchu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Expect fewer COVID test result delays with new technique
California man flies to Idaho for 'faster' COVID-19 test
Man charged with murder in sleeping grandmother's shooting
Family honors life of boy who died in hot van 2 years ago
Showers may pop up across the Houston area today
Couple under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19
Oxford scientists may have breakthrough in virus vaccine
Show More
This state park is perfect for your quarantine vacation
Tropical development possible in the Gulf this week
HISD to restart free curbside meal pick-up this week
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
Pursuit with wrong-way driver on North Loop ends in crash
More TOP STORIES News