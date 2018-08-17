A Georgia police chief says an officer was justified in using a taser on an 87-year-old woman.Police say Marth Al-Bishara did not obey commands to drop a knife last Friday.The officer received a call about a woman with a knife walking outside of a Boys and Girls Club who refused to leave.The officer told Al-Bishara to drop the knife, but when she did not comply, the officer used a taser on her.Her family says she does not speak English and was just cutting dandelions.Al-Bishara's family says the officers should have been more patient.She's charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing an officer.