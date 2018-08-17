Police chief defends taser used on 87-year-old woman with knife

EMBED </>More Videos

Police chief defends taser used on grandmother toting knife

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (KTRK) --
A Georgia police chief says an officer was justified in using a taser on an 87-year-old woman.

Police say Marth Al-Bishara did not obey commands to drop a knife last Friday.

The officer received a call about a woman with a knife walking outside of a Boys and Girls Club who refused to leave.

The officer told Al-Bishara to drop the knife, but when she did not comply, the officer used a taser on her.

Her family says she does not speak English and was just cutting dandelions.

Al-Bishara's family says the officers should have been more patient.

She's charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing an officer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
taseru.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What we know about the Watts family and the killings
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
No bond for 3 teens charged in murder of 15-year-old
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
Trump cancels military parade over "ridiculously high" price
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch reflects on his first hurricane - Alicia
Body found at burning home where 82-year-old went missing
Caught on camera: Car goes 198 mph on highway
Show More
Man wanted for wife's murder arrested nearly 20 years later
James Harden's JH-Town Weekend to be star-studded event
8-18-18 expected to be the most popular wedding day this year
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
Mom saves 2 kids moments before toy car burst into flames
More News