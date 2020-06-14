car chase

At least 1 person injured in chase through Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people inside a fleeing pickup were injured early Sunday after leading police on a chase and crashing in Baytown.

It started in Pasadena with a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Main Street, said Sgt. Ray Sorrell.


"The vehicle was driving pretty erratically during the chase," said Sorrell. "Reason for that is still under investigation."

One of the occupants was thrown from the truck when it crashed.


They were all rushed to the hospital. Their conditions weren't known.
