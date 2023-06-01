WATCH LIVE

Chase suspect in custody after crashing into HPD patrol unit in Rice Village, video shows

Thursday, June 1, 2023 7:46PM
Chase ends with suspect in handcuffs in the Rice Village, video shows
The suspect was seen lying on the concrete at a PNC bank, surrounded by officers and first responders who were treating him for injuries.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was taken into custody Thursday after leading Houston police on a chase from the Montrose area to Rice Village.

The chase started at about 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Montrose Boulevard after police tried making contact with the man and he refused to stop.

Even after the suspect crashed with an HPD patrol unit, police said he still tried to run from officers who detained him.

Video from SkyEye shows a white Toyota Tundra damaged and the airbags deployed along University Boulevard.

