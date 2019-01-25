Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
Overturned truck blocks North Freeway ramp
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
Traffic
Weather
Localish
Sports
Stretch Your Dollar
Ted Oberg Investigates
Turn to Ted
SkyDrone 13
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Healthcheck
Let's Eat
Out and About
Station Info
Contact us
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Your photos and videos
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
ABC13 and You
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
POLICE CHASE
Police chase speeding driver in California
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Friday, January 25, 2019 06:34AM
Police in California are chasing a driver in San Fernando Valley. The chase is reportedly reaching speeds of 120 mph.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chase
u.s. & world
California
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
POLICE CHASE
Dramatic chase ends in officer-involved shooting
Driver of MINI Cooper leads HPD on wild Sunday morning chase
Video of horses chasing down a suspect attempting to flee on foot
Suspects lead police on wild chase in Dallas
More police chase
Top Stories
12-year-old Texas boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
LIVE: Overturned truck blocks North Freeway ramp
Ramp closure will affect your downtown commute
3 dead in shooting spree near Penn State University
Teen shot friend during argument over girlfriend: Prosecutors
COLD START: Mild weekend before strong cold front arrives Tuesday
Roger Stone arrested, charged with witness tampering
Chris Brown files defamation suit against rape accuser, CNN reports
Show More
Boy found alive after vanishing from grandma's backyard
Manhunt for suspect in quadruple killing in Geogia
10-year-old boy is 2nd-youngest to bowl perfect game
Teens find body of partially nude man after school
The 60: Actor Patton Oswalt turns Twitter war into act of kindness
More News