7 juveniles lead police on NE Houston chase, 3 still on the run

HOUSTON, Texas -- Four juveniles were taken into custody early Monday morning after leading police on a chase through parts of northeast Houston.

Police said it began as a traffic stop along the Eastex Freeway around 1 a.m. when the driver refused to stop. The chase covered approximately four miles from Parker Rd. to Aldine Mail Route Road and came to an end on Macnaughton Drive.

RELATED: Here's what police found inside a motorcyclist's backpack after a chase

Two juveniles were taken into custody as soon as the chase ended, police said. Two more were caught after an HPD helicopter and K9 units were called in to search.

Three others in the vehicle got away. At the end of the chase, the suspect's vehicle rolled back into an HPD cruiser after the driver left it in neutral, authorities said.

No one was injured.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News