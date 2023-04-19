The driver and passenger of the vehicle being chased were taken into custody after crashing into at least one vehicle at the TC Jester and Pinemont intersection, video shows.

2 in custody after driver refuses to pull over, sparking chase in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one vehicle was hit as a driver tried to get away from police during a pursuit on Wednesday morning in north Houston.

ABC13 first started to hear about the chase around 7:20 a.m., but it all began about 15 minutes earlier in the 1300 block of Green Parkway.

SkyEye was over the scene right after the suspect's SUV sideswiped another vehicle at the intersection of TC Jester and Pinemont.

Video showed police approach the SUV with guns drawn and pull out the driver. The passenger opened the door.

Both were taken into custody.

According to information from Houston police, the chase all started when police began to follow a black Acura SUV that refused to pull over, running red lights.

The chase lasted about 10 to 15 minutes.

The suspect also clipped a METRO bus at Yale and E. 37th, just before the end of the chase.

