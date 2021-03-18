police chase

Suspect in custody after rush-hour police chase on I-45

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver and a passenger are in custody after leading police on a chase through downtown Houston, surface streets and back on the freeway in the middle of rush hour traffic.

SkyEye was overhead as the driver in a black SUV was stopped along the North Freeway near Rankin northbound. It appeared that OnStar may have helped in stopping the vehicle.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the vehicle involved was recently reported stolen.



The chase started shortly after 7 a.m. around the area of I-45 and the North Loop.

At one point, the SUV driver exited I-45, circled Houston City Hall, and ended up back on the freeway before heading east on I-10.

The chase hit speeds of up to 80 mph.

Once the vehicle stopped, officers approached it, and the driver exited with hands up.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident.

POLICE CHASE: Watch as the black SUV weaved through Thursday morning traffic from downtown to Houston's northside.



