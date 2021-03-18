Suspect in custody after rush-hour police chase on I-45

HAPPENING NOW!

Constable Deputies just concluded a police pursuit involving a recently reported stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended on IH-45 n/b at Richey Road. The driver is in custody. Avoid the area while investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/lceiLAUQMB — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) March 18, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10428861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> POLICE CHASE: Watch as the black SUV weaved through Thursday morning traffic from downtown to Houston's northside.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver and a passenger are in custody after leading police on a chase through downtown Houston, surface streets and back on the freeway in the middle of rush hour traffic.SkyEye was overhead as the driver in a black SUV was stopped along the North Freeway near Rankin northbound. It appeared that OnStar may have helped in stopping the vehicle.According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4, the vehicle involved was recently reported stolen.The chase started shortly after 7 a.m. around the area of I-45 and the North Loop.At one point, the SUV driver exited I-45, circled Houston City Hall, and ended up back on the freeway before heading east on I-10.The chase hit speeds of up to 80 mph.Once the vehicle stopped, officers approached it, and the driver exited with hands up.The driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident.